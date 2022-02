Arjun Tendulkar was sold to Mumbai Indians at 30 lakh the mega auction in Bengaluru. Arjun, who had been MI's net bowler for a few years, had travelled to UAE in the same role for IPL 2020. MI rewarded him in 2021 and made the bid.

MI's decision to bid for Arjun saw him joining his father, Sachin, at the franchise. In September 2021, Tendulkar was selected in Mumbai's senior squad for the first time. He was included in Mumbai's 22-man Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad.