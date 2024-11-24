Arshdeep Singh Retained by PBKS (Punjab Kings) as Franchise Uses RTM for Rs 18 Crore in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Arshdeep Singh has been retained by Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 after the franchise exercised their Right to Match (RTM) option. The pacer was sold for ₹18 crore at the ongoing IPL Mega Auction in Jeddah.





Arshdeep Singh has played 65 matches in his IPL career and picked up 76 wickets at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 9.03. The left arm is a genuine wicket-taker with the new ball and an excellent component in the death overs. Arshdeep also played a key role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 title win just a few months ago with 17 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 12.64 and an economy rate of 7.16. He finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker of the season.