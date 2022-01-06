Ashes, 4th Test: Khawaja scores ton as Australia's score goes past 300 (Tea, Day 2)

Steve Smith and Alex Carey perished but Usman Khawaja ensured that Australia did not lose their way in the second session on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

At the tea break, Australia's score read 321/6 with Khawaja (102*) and Pat Cummins (15*) present at the crease.

Resuming the second session at 209/3, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja added 23 more runs to the total before Smith (67) was scalped by Stuart Broad. Soon after Cameron Green (5) also perished off the bowling of Broad and Australia was reduced to 242/5 in the 88th over.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey then joined Khawaja in the middle and the duo revived the innings for Australia by putting together a stand of 43 runs. However, as soon as the hosts started to get on top, England skipper Joe Root got the breakthrough of Carey (13), reducing Australia to 285/6.

In the end, Khawaja and Pat Cummins ensured that Australia does not lose any more wickets before the tea interval. Khawaja, who is making a return to the Test side, brought up his ninth Test century in the 111th over of the innings.

Brief Scores: Australia 321/6 (Usman Khawaja 102*, Steve Smith 67; Stuart Broad 3-60) vs England.

( With inputs from ANI )

