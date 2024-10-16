Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed strong opinions on Tuesday regarding comparisons between Pakistan's former captain Babar Azam and Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli. In a YouTube video, Ashwin deemed such comparisons "futile" and asserted that Babar should not be mentioned alongside Kohli.

Ravi Ashwin said "I really rate Babar Azam, but Babar & Virat Kohli cannot stand in the same line. I'm sorry, but there's no comparison and it has to stop once and for all" 🇵🇰🇮🇳🤯@FakharZamanLive shouldn't have tweeted it 💔 pic.twitter.com/Oj7zxRx0qG — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 16, 2024

"I feel we should end this debate once and for all. First of all, across the border, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli shouldn't be mentioned in the same line," Ashwin said. He acknowledged Babar's potential to score runs, especially after his recent rest from the home series against England, but he emphasized the vast difference in credentials between the two players.

Read Also | Free Tickets for IND vs NZ 3rd Test in Mumbai: BMC School Students to Get Free Entry for India-New Zealand Match at Wankhede Stadium

"I really rate Babar Azam as an outstanding player, but Virat Kohli's credentials are something else," Ashwin noted. He highlighted Kohli's remarkable ability to perform under pressure, stating, "Across terrains, across times, across pressure situations, the kind of heists he has done, no one has done that in world cricket."

Kohli, with 27,041 runs in 535 international matches and 80 centuries, is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. His dominance in ODIs, particularly his 50-over average of 58.18, further solidifies his status as a batting legend.

Babar, though a talented player in his own right, is still in the early stages of his career. Despite his strong ODI performance, Babar is currently facing challenges in Test cricket and has been rested for the remaining two Tests against England, along with key pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.