Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma wins toss, India to bat first against Pakistan

India's Captain Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Chooses to Bat First Against Pakistan at Pallekele. Pakistan Unchanged After Declaration; Shardul Thakur In for India.

As Saturday approaches, an anti-climax to the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash cannot be ruled out. Regardless of the weather, a capacity crowd is expected to witness this exciting fixture, providing a warm welcome and hospitality to all.

Playing 11:

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf"