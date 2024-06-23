AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan Secures Historic Win Over Australia, Keeps Semi-Final Hopes Alive

Great comeback for Afghanistan as they defeated Australia after losing four matches against them in ODIs and T20Is. Afghanistan secured a 21-run victory over Australia at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, during the thrilling Super 8 stage of the tournament. Afghanistan chose Batting first and set record of 148 for 6 with a strong opening partnership between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, who added 118 runs. Gurbaz, the tournament's leading run-scorer, scored 60 runs off 49 balls, while Ibrahim made 51 runs off 48 deliveries. However, Afghanistan faced difficulties in the final overs, losing wickets quickly.
Australia encountered a challenging chase, with Pat Cummins playing a pivotal role by claiming 3 wickets for 28 runs. He dismissed key players like Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, and Gulbadin Naib. Cummins also created history by becoming the first bowler to achieve multiple hat-tricks in T20 World Cups. Although Adam Zampa bowled impressively, he remained wicketless and conceded 28 runs in his 4 overs.
This victory kept Afghanistan in the competition, alongside Bangladesh and India competing for the semi-final spots. The win showcased Afghanistan's increasing presence in international cricket and marked a significant milestone in their global cricket journey.