AUS vs IND, 1st WODI: Australia Defeats India by Five Wickets in Series Opener

Australia secured a comfortable five-wicket victory against India in the first Women's ODI at the Allan Border Field on Thursday. The win was set up by a dominant bowling performance from the hosts, who bowled India out for just 100 in their first innings. Megan Schutt led the charge with a brilliant five-wicket haul, her first in ODI cricket, as India crumbled after electing to bat first.

Australia win the first #AUSvIND ODI.#TeamIndia will be aiming to bounce back in the second ODI of the series.



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/RGxrsRZRGNpic.twitter.com/mC4ZBWJKnl — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 5, 2024

Australia’s chase was swift and dominant, finishing with more than 33 overs to spare. Openers Phoebe Litchfield and debutant Georgia Voll guided the home team to victory, with Litchfield playing a blistering knock of 35 off 29 balls. Her innings included six consecutive fours across two overs, putting Australia on course for a comfortable win.

India fought back through Renuka Thakur, who claimed three wickets to give her side some hope. However, Voll weathered the pressure and remained unbeaten, scoring a composed 46 from 42 balls to see Australia across the line.

Australia will look to extend their dominance in the second ODI, while India will need to regroup and bounce back in the upcoming matches.