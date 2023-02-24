Australia captain Pat Cummins to miss third Test, Steve Smith named skipper

Australia captain Pat Cummins will not play the third Test against India in Indore starting March 1 as he has decided to stay back in Sydney with his ailing mother. Steve Smith will lead the Australian side in Cummins' absence in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. I have decided against returning to India at this time," said Cummins. "I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding."

Cummins had flown back home after India defeated Australia in the second Test in Delhi by six wickets. He was initially supposed to return before the third Test match but now he has decided to stay back with his family and support them in this difficult time. Like Cummins, Steve Smith too had left India following the Delhi defeat. He spent four days in Dubai with his wife Dani before re-joining the Australia squad in Delhi on Thursday evening (India time), when he was informed of Cummins' decision to remain at home for the next Test.The Australian team is currently training in Delhi and will leave for Indore on Sunday.