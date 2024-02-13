Australia vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: David Warner Joins Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Elite List

Australian cricket star David Warner, who recently retired from Test cricket, continues to impress in T20 matches. In the third T20I against the West Indies in Perth, Warner scored an impressive 81 runs, joining a prestigious group with players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Warner surpassed 3,000 runs in T20 Internationals for Australia, becoming only the second Australian to do so after Aaron Finch. The elite list of batters with over 3,000 T20I runs includes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Aaron Finch, and now David Warner.

In addition to his T20I achievements, Warner reached another milestone by becoming the fifth player in cricket history to score 12,000 runs in T20s across all levels. His tally of 12,033 runs surpasses Virat Kohli's record in the shortest format. The top run-scorers in T20 cricket across all levels include Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, and now David Warner.

Despite Warner's brilliant innings, Australia lost the third T20I to the West Indies. The Caribbean team successfully defended their score of 220/6, limiting Australia to 173/5. Warner's aggressive 81 and a brief cameo from Tim David were not enough for victory. Earlier, Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell played crucial roles, forming a century-plus partnership.

This victory is significant for the West Indies as it marks their first T20I win over Australia in Australia in a decade. Their previous win over Australia in T20Is occurred exactly ten years ago at the Gabba in Brisbane.