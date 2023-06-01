London [UK], June 1 : Former New Zealand all-rounder and Australian Coach Daniel Vettori has praised the England cricket team for playing excellent cricket over a period of time which has impressed him a lot.

One of the most competitive Series Ashes will start on June 16 which will be played between England and Australia in England. It comprises five test matches.

Ahead of the match, the Australian coach said as quoted by skysports.com, "The fact that they've played so well over an extended period of time is what's been so impressive."

"Irrespective of the style, they (England) are playing winning cricket, and I think that's the thing that everyone gravitates towards," he added

Vettori also praised England's head coach Brendon Mccullum and said that his addition to the England team has a "positive" impact.

"Probably like Andrew [McDonald, Australia's head coach], Brendon is the same in that he wouldn't want to make the attention about himself. It's just he's got this moniker go for him now. But I think that's Brendon since he came out of the womb - he's pretty positive."

Ben Stokes' knee problem developed during the series draw in New Zealand in February, and he hasn't bowled since However, he had bowled just one over on April 3 for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Addressing Stokes' injury issue, Vettori said, "I don't think it will affect how we (Australia) prepare, but we will be preparing for him (Ben Stokes) to be at his normal (fitness), one of the top all-rounders in world cricket."

He said that all-rounders make things smooth and easy.

"I think we know how much he brings to the table as an all-rounder. It's like Cameron Green for us, offering that balance, the ability to come in and be an aggressive weapon along with his batting, which has been exceptional.

"I think any team wants their all-rounder up and running because it makes everything else run so smoothly," Vettori added.

While Australia will play against India in the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval in London. England is currently playing against Ireland in a one-off Test in preparation for the Ashes.

"Ask me again on the back of these four days of prep! But there's a real excitement that we have the ability to play one of the best teams in the world in such a crucial game and that should set us up well for the Ashes.

It's six Tests of high intensity and you couldn't ask for anything more," He concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor