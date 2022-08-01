Australian Test captain Pat Cummins marries fiancee Becky Boston

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins confirmed his marriage with fiancee Becky Boston on his social media accounts. Cummins took to Instagram and Twitter on Monday (1st August) and confirmed that the couple have tied the knot to each other. Taking to social media, The Australia cricket team captain posted an image of the ceremony and both him and Boston celebrating the occasion. 'Just Married,' Cummins captioned his post which went viral on social media alongside a heart emoji.

Cummins and Boston had got engaged to each other in 2020. They have been dating each other since 2013. Last year in October 2021 just before Australia T20 World Cup win, the couple had become parents for the first time after Boston gave birth to their son - Albie Boston Cummins. The duo had announced their pregnancy in May 2021.Cummins was last seen in action in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which ended on level terms (1-1). In the series, the Australia skipper took two wickets and scored 47 runs.Previously, in the three ODIs against Sri Lanka, Cummins returned with eight wickets and scored 39 runs. The pacer is currently the No.1 ranked bowler in the Test format, 49 points ahead of the second-placed Ravichandran Ashwin.