Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi Visit Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain (Watch Video)

Team India cricketers Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Wednesday after the IPL 2025 auction. The duo joined other devotees in offering prayers at the temple.

The visit came weeks after Patel and Bishnoi were retained by their respective IPL franchises. Patel, retained by the Delhi Capitals for ₹16.5 crore, contributed 235 runs and 11 wickets in the 2024 IPL season. Bishnoi, kept by the Lucknow Super Giants for ₹11 crore, claimed 10 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.77.

Both players have been integral to India’s T20I squad, particularly after the 2024 T20 World Cup, with Patel stepping into a prominent role following Ravindra Jadeja’s retirement from the format.

The pair recently featured in India’s 3-1 T20I series win against South Africa, where Patel secured five wickets and Bishnoi picked up three. They are set to play next in the T20I series against England in January 2025.