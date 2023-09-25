Axar Patel ruled out of Rajkot ODI, World Cup participation confirmed

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the final ODI against Australia in Rajkot, according to reports. With Axar's injuries keeping him out since the Asia Cup 2023 final, the BCCI has not named any replacement for the dead rubber. Nevertheless, the left-arm spinner is on track to be fit for the 2023 World Cup.

The spin-bowling allrounder has been out of action since suffering an injury in his thigh during the Super 4 game against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 earlier this month. The physio was seen taping his leg while he was batting in the game before the BCCI confirmed that the allrounder had suffered a left quadriceps strain.

He was replaced by Washington Sundar in the India squad for the Asia Cup final. For the ongoing series against Australia, Axar Patel was named in the squad for the third and final ODI but his participation depended on his recovery. Meanwhile, India have rested Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur for the third ODI against Australia. On the other hand, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav will be available after being rested for the first two ODIs. India have already sealed the series by winning the first two games.