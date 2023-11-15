Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain from all formats after dismal 2023 World Cup

Babar Azam has relinquished his position as Pakistan's cricket captain from all three formats immediately. Babar made the announcement through a post on social media platform X."Today I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is the right time for this call," he wrote."I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world." Babar said in a statement announcing his decision. Reaching the No. 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication. I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility." Babar scored 320 runs in nine matches during the World Cup - the third highest for Pakistan - at an average of 40 and strike rate of 82.90.. He is widely regarded as one of the finest batters in contemporary world cricket. He is presently the only cricketer in the world to be in the top 5 rankings across all formats and is currently ranked as the number two batter in ODIs, fourth in T20I and Tests. A right-handed top-order batter, he captains Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL and Central Punjab in Pakistan's domestic cricket.[8] With 42 wins, he is the joint most successful T20I captain of all time.



