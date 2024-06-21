Babar Azam to Take Legal Action Against Journalist Over Match-Fixing Allegations After Pakistan's T20 World 2024 Cup Exit

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has decided to take legal action against journalist Mubasher Lucman, who accused the Pakistan captain of match-fixing following the Team’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

This development comes amidst mounting criticism of Azam's leadership after Pakistan failed to advance past the group stage in the tournament.

These are serious allegations on Babar Azam from senior journalist Mubashir Luqman.

Investigation should be done by PCB.

Lucman, in a video posted on his YouTube channel, alleged that Azam received expensive gifts, including an Audi E-Tron and properties in Australia and Dubai, in exchange for orchestrating defeats. In response, Azam, responding to these claims, has chosen to file a defamation case against Lucman, as reported by Dawn News.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also expressed readiness to pursue legal action against individuals making baseless allegations of match-fixing. "We are fully aware of these negative comments. Criticism within the bounds of the game is acceptable and there is no objection to it. However, baseless allegations like match-fixing cannot be tolerated under any circumstances," said a PCB source as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

"PCB has no doubts, so why should we conduct an inquiry? Those who made the allegations should provide proof. We have instructed our legal department to issue notices to such individuals and demand evidence. If not provided, we will seek compensation for defamation. A new law in Punjab ensures that a decision will come within six months," the sources added.

Following Pakistan's unexpected loss to the United States, which led to their failure to progress to the Super 8 stage, Azam's captaincy has been called into question. There have been calls for his removal as captain, despite his recent reappointment before the T20 World Cup. The future of his captaincy remains uncertain, with reports suggesting that the PCB may leave the decision to Azam himself.

Moreover, there are reports that the PCB is considering having Azam play domestic cricket to assess his form and identify new talent for the national team. The situation has sparked widespread debate over Azam's role as the team's leader going forward.

This controversy marks the third time Pakistan has failed to advance to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup.