Babar Azam's Whatsapp chat with PCB official leaked, amid rumors of major rift in Pakistan cricket

A private chat between Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) COO Salman Naseer was leaked amid rumors of PCB chief Zaka Ashraf not responding to calls from Babar. The revelation comes at a critical point, amid Pakistan’s participation in the ODI World Cup 2023.PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf, addressing the nation on live TV, dismissed claims that Babar Azam attempted to contact him directly to discuss the situation. “He never called me. The captain usually talks to the chief operating officer or the director of international cricket,” he said.

They leaked Babar Azam’s private WhatsApp chats?

Pakistani players ko milta kya hai ko unse itni expectations rakhte ho? This is disgusting, he still has three matches to play in this World Cup pic.twitter.com/8eHSG2oygT — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 29, 2023

To reinforce his statements, Ashraf took the extraordinary step of revealing a private WhatsApp conversation between Babar Azam and PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer. The televised exchange aimed to provide transparency and shed light on the alleged communication breakdown. A major controversy erupted after former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif claimed that PCB chief Ashraf has stopped responding to calls and messages from Babar. He also alleged that Pakistan cricketers have not received their salaries for the last four to five months. The controversy got a new twist following the leaked WhatsApp messages of the conversation between Babar and PCB’s COO. The chat reads as follows:

Salman: Babar, there’s also been this news circulating on TV and social media that you have been calling chairman and he’s not answering you. Have you called him recently?

Babar: Salam Salman bhai, Ma ny to sir ko koi call nahi ke [I have not called up sir].

Pakistan are currently sixth in the points table, with four points from six matches. They began the tournament with wins over Netherlands and Sri Lanka, but have lost their last four matches in a row. Former fast bowler Waqar Younis backed Babar Azam after alleged WhatsApp chats of the Pakistan men’s team’s skipper surfaced.The entire saga did not go down well with Waqar, who is currently in the commentary panel for the 2023 edition of the World Cup. Waqar said that instead of adding fuel to fire to the situation, one should treasure the “asset” of Pakistan cricket.“Ya kya Karna ki koshish kar raha ho aap loog??? What are you trying to achieve? This is pathetic !!! Khush ho gaya aap loog (Are you guys happy?). Please leave @babarazam258 alone. He’s an asset of Pakistan Cricket,” Waqar wrote on X.