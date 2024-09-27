Bangladeshi Fan Beaten by Spectators at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium During IND vs BAN 2nd Test (Watch Video)

A Bangladeshi cricket fan known as Tiger Robi was allegedly beaten and heckled by spectators at Green Park Stadium during the Test match between India and Bangladesh, according to a report by IANS. Local police responded to the incident and took Robi to the hospital for treatment. Details surrounding the altercation remain unclear. A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the fan unconscious on a chair, surrounded by people and police.

Watch video here:

Kanpur: Tiger Robi from Dhaka, a Bangladeshi fan, was allegedly beaten and heckled by spectators at Green Park Stadium and was taken to the hospital by local police. pic.twitter.com/IIwAOwLHbD — IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2024

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. Bangladesh struggled at the start, with opener Zakir Hasan dismissed for a duck, followed by Shadman Islam, who scored 24 runs. Both were dismissed by Akash Deep.

The first session of the Kanpur Test proved challenging, as many were surprised by Sharma's decision to bowl first. The Indian captain believed that the overcast conditions would provide a great opportunity to take advantage of the new ball.

India retained their playing XI, which includes prominent players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah. While Bangladesh made changes to their lineup, bringing in Taijul Islam for Nahid Rana and Khaled Ahmed for Taskin Ahmed.

India’s Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh’s Playing XI:

Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.

India leading 1-0 in the two-match series, are looking to complete a sweep after a commanding 281-run victory in the first Test in Chennai.