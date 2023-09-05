BCCI announces India's 15 member squad for ODI World Cup 2023, Sanju Samson misses out

The long-awaited moment arrived today, as the BCCI announced the 15-player squad that will proudly represent India in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, commencing on October 5. The likes of Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have been dropped. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be having Hardik Pandya as the vice captain while Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul have also been included in the team.

