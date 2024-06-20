BCCI Announces Team India's Home Fixtures for 2024-25, Check Full Schedule Here

Published: June 20, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for Team India's (Senior Men) much-anticipated international home season for 2024-25. The season will commence in September with a two-match IDFC First Bank Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series.

The series against Bangladesh will begin with the first Test in Chennai starting on Sept. 19, followed by the second Test in Kanpur from Sept. 27. The T20I series will take place in Dharamsala, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

In October, India will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series. The first Test is set to begin on Oct. 16 in Bengaluru, with subsequent matches in Pune and Mumbai.

The New Year will bring a thrilling white-ball series against England, featuring five T20Is and three ODIs. The T20I matches will be held in Chennai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai. The ODI series will be played in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad.

The detailed schedule for India's international home season is as follows:

Bangladesh's Tour of India

DateMatchVenueTime
Sept. 19-231st TestChennai9:30 AM
Sept. 27-Oct. 12nd TestKanpur9:30 AM
Oct. 61st T20IDharamsala7:00 PM
Oct. 92nd T20IDelhi7:00 PM
Oct. 123rd T20IHyderabad7:00 PM

New Zealand's Tour of India

DateMatchVenueTime
Oct. 16-201st TestBengaluru9:30 AM
Oct. 24-282nd TestPune9:30 AM
Nov. 1-53rd TestMumbai9:30 AM

England's Tour of India

DateMatchVenueTime
Jan. 221st T20IChennai7:00 PM
Jan. 252nd T20IKolkata7:00 PM
Jan. 283rd T20IRajkot7:00 PM
Jan. 314th T20IPune7:00 PM
Feb. 25th T20IMumbai7:00 PM
Feb. 61st ODINagpur1:30 PM
Feb. 92nd ODICuttack1:30 PM
Feb. 123rd ODIAhmedabad1:30 PM
