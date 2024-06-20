BCCI Announces Team India's Home Fixtures for 2024-25, Check Full Schedule Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for Team India's (Senior Men) much-anticipated international home season for 2024-25. The season will commence in September with a two-match IDFC First Bank Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series.

The series against Bangladesh will begin with the first Test in Chennai starting on Sept. 19, followed by the second Test in Kanpur from Sept. 27. The T20I series will take place in Dharamsala, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

In October, India will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series. The first Test is set to begin on Oct. 16 in Bengaluru, with subsequent matches in Pune and Mumbai.

The New Year will bring a thrilling white-ball series against England, featuring five T20Is and three ODIs. The T20I matches will be held in Chennai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai. The ODI series will be played in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad.

The detailed schedule for India's international home season is as follows:

Bangladesh's Tour of India

Date Match Venue Time Sept. 19-23 1st Test Chennai 9:30 AM Sept. 27-Oct. 1 2nd Test Kanpur 9:30 AM Oct. 6 1st T20I Dharamsala 7:00 PM Oct. 9 2nd T20I Delhi 7:00 PM Oct. 12 3rd T20I Hyderabad 7:00 PM

New Zealand's Tour of India

Date Match Venue Time Oct. 16-20 1st Test Bengaluru 9:30 AM Oct. 24-28 2nd Test Pune 9:30 AM Nov. 1-5 3rd Test Mumbai 9:30 AM

England's Tour of India