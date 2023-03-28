BCCI to ban Sri Lanka players from IPL 2023?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering imposing a ‘shadow ban’ on players from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for the upcoming auctions of IPL. This comes as players from these two countries are set to miss the initial matches of IPL 2023 due to their national team commitments. Sri Lanka is currently participating in a white-ball series against New Zealand, while Bangladesh players are arriving late in India due to their ongoing home series against Ireland. This has caused frustration for the BCCI and IPL franchises

However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has denied media reports suggesting its players are facing a potential IPL auction ban following their unavailability for the first few matches of the latest season of the T20 league slated to get underway from March 31.Three Sri Lankan cricketers including Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana (both Chennai Super Kings) will be busy with national duty and therefore won’t be a part of their respective IPL franchises few opening matches of IPL 2023.

As per reports in the Sri Lankan media, the BCCI was reportedly unhappy with the development and that there would be potential consequences. A total of four Sri Lankan players will feature in this year’s IPL but only Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Punjab Kings) is available for the entire season. As per a report in Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror, the SLC has issued NOCs to its IPL-bound stars while rejecting any displeasure from the part of BCCI.