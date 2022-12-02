BCCI to introduce football style impact player rule for IPL 2023

The BCCI is all set to introduce the Impact Player Rule for IPL 2023 which begins in late March/early April next year. Every team can have one ‘Impact player’ who can be used as a substitute to a regular player in the playing eleven. This is more or less the substitution model which is used in Football.

Earlier BCCI had implemented the tactic in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. According to the rules, along with the starting XI, teams will have to mention four substitutes or Impact players at the time of toss. Among which one can be used during the match. A player can replace any member of the starting XI at any point before the end of the 14th over of either innings and will be able to bat and bowl his full allotment of overs. However, the Impact Player rule is not applicable when the game is reduced to less than 10 overs per side.Earlier Delhi All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen was the first such player who helped his team beat Manipur in Syed Mushtaq Ali league match in Jaipur in October.