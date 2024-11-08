BCCI Writes to ICC to Shift Team India's Matches for Champions Trophy 2025 to Dubai Over Security Concerns: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) asking for Team India's matches in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy to be moved to Dubai due to security concerns in Pakistan. The BCCI’s decision reportedly came after consultation with the Indian government.

"This has been our stance and there is no reason to change that. We have written to them and asked them to shift our games to Dubai," a source close to the development told The Indian Express. The ICC has not yet made an official decision regarding the request, and the situation remains under discussion as the two cricket boards navigate this issue.

Read Also | Suryakumar welcomes Ramandeep, Vyshak ahead of T20I series against South Africa

The Champions Trophy, featuring the top eight teams worldwide, is scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 5, 2025, with Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi named as the host cities.