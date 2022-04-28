Ben Stokes replaces Joe Root as England's new Test captain

England have appointed Ben Stokes as the new Test captain following Joe Root's resignation earlier this month. "I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I'm excited about getting started this summer," Stokes said. "I want to thank Joe (Root) for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world. He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role." Stokes, who made his Test debut in December 2013, has played 79 red-ball games for England.

The Durham allrounder has scored 5061 Test runs at an average of 35.89, and claimed 174 wickets with the ball. Stokes's appointment, that'll make him the 81st captain of the England Men's Test team, was approved on Tuesday evening by the ECB Interim Chair and Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison following the recommendation by the Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key. "I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben," Key said. "He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket. I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity," he added. "I am delighted that Ben has agreed to become England Men's Test captain, which is another great achievement in his extraordinary career in an England shirt," Harrison said. "He cares deeply and passionately about what it means to represent England and he will lead us into a new era with great pride. It's an important summer for our Test side and Ben will I am sure relish the challenge before him and his team."