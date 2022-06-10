Bhanuka Rajapaksa recalled to Sri Lanka's ODI squad for series against Australia

Colombo, June 10 Left-handed batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa on Friday earned a recall to Sri Lanka's ODI squad after the country's cricketing body (SLC) named a 21-man squad for the upcoming five-match series against Australia, led by Dasun Shanaka.

Rajapaksa has earlier made a return to Sri Lanka's ongoing T20I series against Australia after reversing his decision to retire from international cricket earlier this year. In IPL 2022, while representing Punjab Kings, Rajapaksa scored 206 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 159.69.

Apart from Rajapaksa, left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, the Sri Lanka's U19 skipper in this year's Men's Cricket World Cup, has earned a maiden call-up to Sri Lanka's ODI squad. Wellalage was the highest wicket-taker in the competition with 17 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls against Scotland and Australia apart from chipping with the bat, making 113 against South Africa and 52 against Australia.

From the earlier announced 26-member squad, Sri Lanka have now trimmed the ODI squad to 21, which means Nuwan Thushara, Ashen Bandara, Janith Liyanage, Dhananjaya Lakshan and Sahan Arachchi are now not a part of the series. Sri Lanka last featured in an ODI series against Zimbabwe in January this year, winning by 2-1.

After the T20I series, where Australia have taken a 2-0 unassailable lead, ends in Kandy on Saturday, the first two ODIs will be played at the same venue on June 14 and 16, with R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to host the remaining three ODIs on June 19, 21 and 24.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage and Pramod Madushan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor