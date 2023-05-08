Big blow for PCB as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh support India over moving Asia Cup out of Pakistan

Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi cricket boards have lended support to the Indian board (BCCI) over moving this year's Asia Cup 2023 out of Pakistan after India’s refusal to tour their neighbors for the tourney.Pakistan was given the hosting rights of Asia Cup 2023 and by the look of things, it seems as if the tournament is all but set to move out of the scheduled host country.

Geo TV reported, that both the cricket boards, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have shown interest in hosting the tournament this year - that would in one way or another, meet the BCCI's demand of ensuring that the event is held at a neutral venue and not in Pakistan.The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) may potentially think about replacing the Men in Green with United Arab Emirates (UAE) if Pakistan decides not to participate in the Asia Cup.The broadcasters have also been assured by Jay Shah, the president of the ACC, that the potential losses incurred owing to Pakistan's absence will be made up for during a series involving India in the near future.

The hybrid concept put out by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which would have given India the option to play its matches at a neutral location, is also unlikely to be approved by the BCCI. Earlier, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi, called for a rational approach to solve the looming crisis that threatens the successful hosting of the Asia Cup and the country's participation in the ODI World Cup this year.