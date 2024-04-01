"Bowlers have been clinical": DC skipper Pant on 20-run win over CSK

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 1 : Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant showered praise on his side's bowling attack and said that they were "clinical" against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant said that they learned from their mistakes in the previous matches.

Talking about Prithvi Shaw, the skipper added that the opener has been working hard for the past two weeks.

"Bowlers have been clinical today. We've learnt from our mistake. He's been working hard from last two weeks (Shaw). We thought it's time to give him a chance and he flourished. It will depend on match to match, but if Mukesh can bowl at the death it'll be great. As a cricketer I've to give my 100 percent. Took some time initially as I haven't played much cricket in the last 1.5 years. This is something I've depended my life on. Always had the self-belief that whatever happens, it's important to come back to the ground," Pant said.

Recapping the match, former CSK skipper MS Dhoni (37*) produced some classic vintage hitting in the final over, sending the crowd into a frenzy yet the game was gone much before his final over heroics.

Despite Dhoni going on a scoring spree, the DC bowlers were exceptional while defending 192. Khaleel Ahmed scripted the narrative in favour of DC by dismissing the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra for 1 and 2, respectively. Ajinkya Rahane (45) and Daryl Mitchell (34) tried to get things going for CSK with their 68-run stand. But Axar Patel provided the breakthrough by removing Mitchell. Mukesh Kumar swooped in from the other end to remove Rahane and helped Delhi clinch their first win of the season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor