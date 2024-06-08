Canadian Rapper Drake Bets INR 5 Crore on India to Beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Canadian rapper Drake has placed a bet worth INR 5 crore on Team India to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 clash at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 9. Drake's bet on the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team was confirmed by Stake, a popular betting platform, on its Instagram handle.

This is not the first time Drake has ventured into cricket betting. Prior to the IPL 2024 Final, the rapper placed a bet worth INR 2 crore on Kolkata Knight Riders, who emerged victorious against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

India and Pakistan will face each other for the ninth time in T20 World Cup history. In their previous eight encounters, India has won seven times, while Pakistan claimed victory only once, in the 2021 edition. India is considered a strong favorite due to its historical dominance over Pakistan in the tournament.

Read Also | How Much Money Did Drake Make with Kolkata Knight Riders Bet in IPL 2024 Final?

In their opening matches of the T20 World Cup 2024, India and Pakistan had contrasting results. India secured a convincing eight-wicket win against Ireland, chasing down a 97-run target with ease. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 52 off 37 balls before retiring hurt due to a shoulder injury. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya (3/27), Jasprit Bumrah (2/6), and Arshdeep Singh (2/35) contributed significantly with the ball to bundle out Ireland for 96. Pakistan, meanwhile, faced a shocking defeat against the USA in a Super Over. After both teams scored 159 in 20 overs, the USA posted 18/1 in the Super Over. Pakistan failed to chase the target, managing only 13 runs.