Charl Langeveldt appointed bowling coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2023

South African player Charl Langeveldt has been appointed bowling coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2023 season. Earlier, franchise removed Anil Kumble as head coach, and the team also removed Jonty Rhodes. Andrew Leipus, the franchise’s physio, is the only one who has survived the revamp.

Shikhar Dhawan has taken over as captain of the Punjab Kings, replacing Mayank Agarwal. Dhawan has been named captain of the Indian side for the ODI series against New Zealand. Ness Wadia, co-owner of the franchise, believes Shikhar is the “right man to lead the team in the coming season”. He said that he is confident that the team can reach the semifinals.

The board and the head coach have felt that it is time for a change of direction and leadership and Shikhar being the national captain (of the ODI team), it was felt that he is the right man to lead the team in the coming season. We are confident under him and Trevor, the team will make the last four,” Ness Wadia, the co-owner of the franchise, told Cricbuzz. There has been lots of speculation in IPL circles that, in addition to Agarwal, who had low returns last season, Shahrukh Khan may be released. However, Wadia stressed that no decisions have been made on that front. The 27-year-old Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan, who was bought for Rs 9 crore in the 2022 auction, scored 117 runs in eight games.