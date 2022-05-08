Chennai dent Delhi Capitals playoff hopes with crushing win

CSK registered a dominant victory over DC, beating the side by 91 runs at the DY Patil Stadium. Chasing a 209-run target, DC faced early setbacks with debutant KS Bharat (8) and David Warner (19) departing inside the Powerplay. Mitchell Marsh (20) and Rishabh Pant (21) attempted at a counter-attack after the early blows but attempted one shot too many, as Moeen Ali dismissed both players.

Their wickets triggered a batting collapse as DC went from 72/3 Tto 85/7 within 21 deliveries. While Moeen picked three wickets (3/13 in four overs), Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, and Dwayne Bravo picked two each. Earlier, Devon Conway (87) shined with the bat while MS Dhoni (21*) and Shivam Dube (32) made important contributions as CSK reached 208/6 in 20 overs.