Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants aim seek redemption after opening losses

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are up against the Lucknow Super Giants in the 7th game of IPL 2022. Both teams were defeated in their opening games and are eager to open their account on the points table. Lucknow had a top-order collapse in the last game but manage to get a respectable total on board courtesy half century from Hooda and Badoni. Moeen Ali's availability will be a big boost for CSK - both in the batting and bowling department. Ali brings spin-hitting ability and variety to the spin department.

Moeen Ali has been one of the best performers for the yellow army in 15 matches, Moeen Ali picked 6 wickets and made 357 runs with the highest score of 58 at a strike rate of 137.30 and hit 19 sixes and 31 fours for the MS Dhoni-led team. CSK will be disappointed at not being able to grab two points from their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ravindra Jadeja and Co also had to endure a poor performance with the bat as their top-order also fell apart resulting in a low score. Former skipper MS Dhoni along with the new captain notched up a 70-run partnership to put a decent 131/5 to chase.

