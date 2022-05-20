Chennai Super Kings opt to bat, against Rajasthan Royals, yellow army aim to end on high

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals have their fate in their own hands; after a couple of forgettable seasons, the Royals find themselves not just in the top four, but with a golden chance to seal a spot in the top two.

All that stands between them and that Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans are the Chennai Super Kings, who have nothing to lose.A win against CSK will take Sanju Samson's side to 18 points, and ahead of LSG whose NRR is inferior to RR's. In their last game against GT, CSK did not hit a single boundary in the last five overs of their innings.

