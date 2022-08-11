Chennai Super Kings sign Faf du Plessis for cricket South Africa's T20 league

Chennai Super Kings franchise has decided to rope in former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis for the Cricket South Africa League (CSA), according to a report in Cricbuzz.While six franchises has not revealed any of their star signings due to a confidential ity clause but it is learnt that Du Plessis will be back with the Yellow Army for the newly-formed league.The former South Africa captain was a part of the Chennai outfit for close to a decade (2011-2021) barring a couple of seasons when CSK were suspended in 2016 – 2017.Du Plessis is now a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit since 2022 since he was not retained nor bought in the auctions by CSK.

Du Plessis is now a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit since 2022 since he was not retained nor bought in the auctions by CSK. The CSA league, yet to be formally named, has asked the franchises to submit a list of five players under the overriding principle of one South African, three foreigners with not more than two from the same country and one uncapped player. The Chennai management is believed to have roped in Moeen Ali too as per a Cricbuzz report. It can be further confirmed that the Pretoria and Port Elizabeth teams, owned by Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad, have retained their South African players of the IPL roster - Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram - respectively. The Rajasthan Royals, with Paarl as their base, have retained their IPL star recruit, Jos Buttler. Sanjiv Goenka's Lucknow Super Giants management, having bought the Durban team, has, unsurprisingly, kept Quinton de Kock.