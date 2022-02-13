Chetan Sakariya sold to Delhi Capitals for 4.20 crore

India pacer Chetan Saka was acquired by Delhi for 4.20 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Sunday. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru A bidding war for Chetan took place between a number of teams. He was earlier part of Rajasthan Royals.

In June 2021, Sakariya was named in India's One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) squads for their series against Sri Lanka.He made his ODI debut on 23 July 2021, for India against Sri Lanka.His maiden international wicket was Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and he finished with figures of 2 for 38.He made his T20I debut on 28 July 2021, for India against Sri Lanka.