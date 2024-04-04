Code of Conduct Breach: Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals Punished with Heavy Fine

BCCI punished captain Rishabh Pant and the entire Delhi Capitals team after they were found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate for the second time in a row in IPL 2024.Their second over rate offence which qualifies as an IPL Code of Conduct breach, came in Match 16 of the 17th season of IPL against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Vizag.

Rishabh Pant the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3," said BCCI in an official release. Pant was slapped with a ₹24 lakh fine while the other members of the DC XI including the Impact Player (Abishek Porel) were either fined ₹6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, whichever is lesser.

Sunil Narine showcased his batting prowess with a blistering 85 while teenager Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54 off 27) impressed with a fluent fifty on his IPL batting debut as KKR posted an imposing 272/7, five runs short of the highest total in the tournament's history.