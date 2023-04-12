Courtney Walsh sacked as head coach of West Indies women's cricket team

Legendary West Indian pace bowler Courtney Walsh has been sacked as head coach of the national women’s cricket team following the Caribbean side’s failure to qualify for the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup in South Africa recently. Following a review process, CWI also did not renew the contracts of assistant coaches Robert Samuels and Corey Collymore. This was Walsh’s first major coaching assignment at the international level, although the 60-year-old had previously worked with Bangladesh as its bowling coach and as a talent scout and fast bowling coach in the IPL with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Walsh, who took over from Gus Logie in October 2020, oversaw West Indies' series wins against Pakistan both home and away in 2021. He was also at the helm when the team reached the semifinal of the 2022 50-over World Cup.

West Indies, however, managed only seven wins out of 24 T20Is and 11 victories in 32 ODIs under Walsh's tenure. They also did not qualify for the semifinal stage of the 2023 T20 World Cup held earlier in the year, with the team winning only two matches out of four to finish behind England and India in Group B. "We are very grateful for the contribution of Courtney and his technical team over the past two and a half years and we wish them all the best going forward," said Jimmy Adams, CWI director of cricket. During his playing days, the tall right-arm quick amassed 519 wickets in 132 Tests and another 227 scalps in 205 ODIs. One of the biggest controversies during Walsh's tenure was Deandra Dottin's sudden retirement from international cricket. At the time of announcing her decision, Dottin had written on social media, "There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome, However, the current climate and team environment has been non-conducive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion."