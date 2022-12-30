Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in car accident

Out of form India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident while returning home from Delhi. His car met with an accident on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.According to the doctors, Pant has suffered injuries to his forehead and leg.

After getting the information, Superintendent of Police Dehat Swapna Kishore Singh has reached the spot. Dr. Sushil Nagar, chairman of Saksham Hospital, told that at present Rishabh Pant's condition is stable, he is being referred from Roorkee to Delhi. The cricketer who was last seen in action in the Bangladesh series has been dropped from the T20s and ODIs against Sri Lanka.