CSK CEO denies rumours of rift with Ravindra Jadeja says, all-rounder released on medical advice

Ravindra Jadeja has been released by Chennai Super Kings and will return home after the all-rounder injured his rib. Now speculations are rife that, Jadeja was unhappy with the way CSK management handled the change in captaincy during the season. Jadeja was appointed CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2022, but owing to the team’s poor showing and Jadeja’s own lack of form, he was replaced by MS Dhoni after eight games. The rumours of a rift between Jadeja and the team management were reportedly fuelled by the fact that CSK’s Instagram handle unfollowed Jadeja, as reported by the Indian Express.

The national daily in their report added, “some of Jadeja’s team-mates hinted at a discord, as they spoke to this paper on condition of anonymity. According to them, Jadeja wasn’t too pleased with the way the captaincy change was handled. Those in the know say that the all-rounder felt the process lacked transparency. ”However, the claim has been refuted by CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan who told the daily that Jadeja’s release from the squad was done purely on ‘medical advice and added, “What I can tell you is that from the management side, there has been no problem and whatever is there on social media, I’m not aware. Jadeja firmly remains in the CSK’s scheme of things for the future, always,” he said as quoted by the daily. Jadeja missed CSK's last game, against Delhi Capitals last Sunday (May 8). CSK have a game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Thursday (May 12). They take on Gujarat Titans, also at the Wankhede, on May 15 and round off their campaign with a match against Rajasthan Royals on May 12.

