CSK opener Devon Conway leaves IPL bio bubble for his wedding

New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway will not be available for selection at least for the next one week as the left-handed batter has left India to reach South Africa for his wedding ceremony. As per ESPNcricinfo reports, the Kiwi opener will rejoin the CSK squad on April 24 (Sunday). However, as per the Covid-19 protocols, the opening batter will have to stay in isolation for the next three days and complete all the necessary protocols before joining the CSK camp.

As a result, the left-handed batter will be unavailable for selection for at least two games for the Yellow Army. Conway had made his IPL debut for CSK in the opening game of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He was dismissed for 3 before being dropped. Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad are being backed to do the opening job by the team management. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side has only managed 1 win from 6 matches and is reeling at the 9th spot in the points table. The defending champions will take on the five-time champions Mumbai Indians on April 21 (Thursday). After that, CSK is scheduled to play against the Punjab Kings on April 25 (Monday). The Yellow Army will get a six-day break after the PBKS encounter and will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 1 (Sunday).