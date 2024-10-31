CSK Retention List for IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Retained by Chennai Super Kings as Uncapped Player

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made a significant announcement regarding their player retentions, providing a festive surprise for fans on Diwali. The five-time champions retained legendary former captain MS Dhoni as an uncapped player for the upcoming season. Alongside Dhoni, CSK has retained captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is the highest-paid among the retained players at INR 18 crore. Other retained players include Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, and Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK Retention List:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: INR 18 crore

Matheesha Pathirana: INR 13 crore

Shivam Dube: INR 12 crore

Ravindra Jadeja: INR 18 crore

MS Dhoni: INR 4 crore

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has made a significant impact in his career with CSK, playing 66 matches and scoring 2,380 runs, including two centuries and 18 fifties, with a strike rate of 136.86.

Released Players: CSK has released several players, including Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, and Ajinkya Rahane, among others.

In IPL 2024, the Chennai Super Kings narrowly missed out on a playoff spot, finishing fifth in the points table. In a crucial match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, CSK needed 17 runs to qualify but fell short, losing by 27 runs. Yash Dayal's remarkable bowling in the final overs sealed the fate for CSK, knocking them out of contention.