CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings's Dominant Bowling Restricts Kolkata Knight Riders to 137 at Chepauk

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowlers dominated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting lineup, restricting them to a meager 137 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Monday.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's decision to bowl first after winning the toss proved to be a masterstroke. Tushar Deshpande provided the perfect start, picking up a wicket on the very first ball of the innings. While Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi managed some boundaries during the powerplay, Ravindra Jadeja's three quick wickets put CSK firmly in control. Notably, this marked the first time CSK spinners claimed wickets at Chepauk this season.

Despite Shreyas Iyer's lone fight, scoring runs from one end, he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman in the first ball of the final over, leaving KKR with a below-par total.

The stage is now set for the CSK batsmen to chase down a modest target and secure their third win of the season.