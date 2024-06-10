"It is unfortunate": Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar condoles demise of MCA president Amol Kale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed condolences on the demise of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale.

"I came to know about the saddening incident during my speech. He passed away during his tour in America. It is unfortunate...I am trying to get information of what happened...I express my condolences..." Pawar told the media.

Kale has had a successful term with the Mumbai Cricket Association as its president after being elected in 2022.

It was during his tenure when the MCA agreed to give a 100 per cent pay raise to its senior men's cricketers from the 2024-25 season.

The decision was approved at the MCA's recent apex council meeting. It will effectively double a player's earnings through the season.

