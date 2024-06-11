PAK vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Win Toss, Elect to Bowl First Against Canada

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against Canada in their crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match on Tuesday, June 11th, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Pakistan have included Saim Ayub in their starting lineup, replacing the experienced Iftikhar Ahmed, while Canada has also made one change to their team.

Canada XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir