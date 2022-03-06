CSK vs KKR to kick off IPL 2022 as BCCI releases full schedule

Chennai Super Kings, the defending champions, will take on fellow finalists of the last season Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of IPL 2022 on Saturday, March 26 at the Wankhede stadium. March 28 will mark the first appearance of IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, who take on each other at the Wankhede stadium.

The first double header of the season will be held on March 27, with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to face off in the afternoon game, at the Braboune stadium, while Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will feature in the second game at the DY Patil stadium. There is set to be a total of 12 double header days, with six double-headers on Saturdays and six on Sundays. The penultimate league game is set to be held on May 21, featuring Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium. The final league game will be played at the same venue on May 22, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Punjab Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants take on each other in their respective final games, set to be played on May 18 at the DY Patil stadium. Royal Challengers and Gujarat Titans will face off on May 19 at the Wankhede stadium in what will be the last league game for both of these sides. Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings play their last league game against each other at the Braboune stadium on May 20.