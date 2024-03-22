CSK vs RCB: Probable Playing XI, Injury Updates, Weather and Pitch Report of Chepauk Stadium for Match 1 of IPL 2024

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is all set to kick off with a thrilling encounter between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Chepauk stadium on March 22, Friday, at 8 pm. This match marks the beginning of the 17th IPL season, promising cricket enthusiasts an exhilarating start to the tournament.

CSK Under New Leadership

This year marks a significant change for CSK as Ruturaj Gaikwad takes over the captaincy from MS Dhoni. While Dhoni remains on the roster, speculation suggests this might be his final IPL season. CSK bolstered their squad at the auction with targeted acquisitions like all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and young batter Rachin Ravindra, while Shardul Thakur returns to the team. However, they'll be without key opener Devon Conway for the first phase due to injury.

RCB Revamps Bowling Attack

RCB addressed their bowling needs in the auction, picking up pacers Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, and Tom Curran. Notably, they released key bowlers from previous seasons, including Yuzvendra Chahal (2022), Harshal Patel (2023), and Wanindu Hasaranga (2023).

Head-to-Head

CSK holds the upper hand historically, winning 20 of their 31 encounters with RCB. In their last five meetings, CSK has emerged victorious four times. Notably, they defeated RCB by eight runs in Bengaluru last season.

Pitch Analysis

The pitch at Chennai's Chepauk stadium is expected to be typical, favoring spinners and medium pacers over pace bowlers. Batsmen will need to capitalize on the powerplay and be cautious to avoid losing wickets early on. The pitch is predicted to offer 70% support for spin bowling and medium pacers, with the remaining 30% for pace bowling. It is generally considered a batting-friendly pitch with an average score of 149 runs. Bowlers may find some assistance, especially spinners, as the game progresses.

Weather Update: Hot and Humid Conditions Expected

The weather forecast predicts hot and humid conditions with clear skies and a high of 32 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 80%.

Injury and Availability

Matheesha Pathirana is currently dealing with an injury and may not be able to participate in the first match of the season. On the other hand, there are currently no injury issues reported for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

Both Teams Eye Winning Start

With CSK enjoying home advantage and their historical dominance against RCB, this opening match promises to be a thrilling start to the IPL season. Both teams will be eager to get their campaigns off to a winning start.

Probable Playing XI