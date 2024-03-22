Matheesha Pathirana’s Manager Provides Major Update on His Availability for IPL 2024 Ahead of CSK vs RCB Clash

Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana was expected to miss the initial matches of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a hamstring injury. According to ESPNcricinfo, Pathirana is suffering from a grade-one hamstring injury and is expected to miss at least the first two weeks of the IPL. He will join the CSK squad only after receiving medical clearance from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Amid these reports, Pathirana's manager, Amila Kalugalage, gave a major update on the young pacer’s availability for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kalugalage stated on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, March 22, that Pathirana is "fit and ready to throw thunder balls."

The answer to "Where's Pathirana"



He is fit and ready to throw Thunder ⚡ balls. Be ready 💣.

Finally a 📸 together with the Legend @matheesha_9 😄 #WhistlePodu#csk#IPL2024pic.twitter.com/JKsv9gacWm — Amila Kalugalage (@akalugalage) March 22, 2024

“The answer to “Where’s Pathirana?” He is fit and ready to throw Thunder balls. Be ready. Finally together with the Legend @matheesha_9 #WhistlePodu #csk #IPL2024,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the media report, Pathirana is currently undergoing rehabilitation with an SLC physio and has not yet joined CSK's camp. He will need clearance from the physio before he can join the CSK squad, which is expected to result in him missing the opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 21-year-old Sri Lankan sustained the injury during the second Twenty20 International against Bangladesh in Sylhet on March 6. He attempted to complete an over but was forced to leave the field after experiencing discomfort.

Pathirana was a key performer for CSK in the 2023 IPL, particularly in the death overs. He emerged as the team's third-highest wicket-taker, claiming 19 wickets in 12 matches with an average of 19.52 and an economy rate of 8.01.

Meanwhile, the IPL's highly anticipated season will kick off today, featuring last year's champions CSK against a revamped Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

