CSK’s Deepak Chahar likely to play in IPL 2022 from mid-April

Chennai Super Kings, Deepak Chahar will be available for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per the latest developments, the right-arm pacer will not undergo a surgery, as suggested initially, and is likely to be fit to play by the middle of April. As of now, he’s undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

For the unversed, Chahar sustained a quadricep tear during the T20I series against West Indies which forced him to miss the subsequent series against Sri Lanka. As per the initial reports, the bowling all-rounder was set to miss the major part of the season, if not the entire competition amid a surgery. However, as the plan for surgery has been contemplated, Chahar should be available for selection from mid-April. Chahar was brought by CSK for a whopping 14 crores in the IPL mega auction. According to a TOI report, CSK wants Chahar to join their camp in Surat in the next couple of weeks. Apparently, the franchise wants to monitor the pacer’s fitness and make him ready as soon as possible