Cummins a good captain due to his common-sense attitude: Chappell

Sydney, Feb 13 Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes Pat Cummins makes for a very good skipper due to his common-sense attitude towards the game. Cummins had a good start to his Test captaincy career, winning the Ashes 4-0 at home.

Despite criticism for his role in the alleged ouster of Justin Langer from head coach position, Cummins was then praised for his clarity on what his team needed in future.

"Cummins is a smart cricketer. He is a good captain because he understands bowling, approaches the game with a common-sense attitude, and has tough competitors around him. He also competes fiercely on the field and has no time for any hijinks; his team generally plays in a similar vein," wrote Chappell in his column for ESPNCricinfo on Sunday.

Cummins' next assignment will be a three-Test tour to Pakistan in March and was brought back by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL Mega Auctions on Saturday.

"There's no doubt Cummins will experience tougher days than those he encountered against England. He will also have to fight through the occasional frustration that's the life of a captain. Nevertheless he will establish his reputation as a good captain for the simple reason that he's a solid leader. His captaincy will be recognised because of his own efforts," stated Chappell.

Chappell also felt that it is the players, not the coaches, who play and perform on the field.

"Cricket fans tend to take more notice of who is or isn't the coach rather than focusing on the important matter of the appointed captain. Pat Cummins and his charges take the wickets, make the runs and handle the chances. It is they, not the coach, who will win or lose the upcoming series in Pakistan."

Talking about Langer and the advantages of former players becoming coaches in international cricket, Chappell remarked, "In particular, the demotion of Justin Langer caused Australian hysteria to reach the Monty Python comedy stage, where someone screeches, 'He's not the Australian coach he's a very naughty boy'."

"Anybody who thinks international players need coaching and mollycoddling 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is confused. International techniques don't disintegrate. Why are fellow players the best international coaches? For starters they are playing against the same players.

"They are also out in the middle in the heat of battle and understand the trying consequences. They also see their fellow competitors regularly and will quickly notice any change in technique or mental approach."

