David Warner and Steve Smith to retire from Tests after Ashes series?

The Ashes 2023 is set for a dramatic finale at the Oval as Australia will aim to win their first series in England since 2001 and England would love to come out as victors and draw level in the five-Test series which Pat Cummins and co. lead 2-1. England looked set to draw level in Manchester and go to the Oval with the series 2-2, but the rain played spoilsport to wipe out their hopes while Australia retained the Ashes urn.

Now, former England captain Michael Vaughan made a big claim regarding veteran Australian batters Steve Smith and David Warner, saying that it might be the last time the duo walks out in a Test match when the two sides clash at the Oval.“Well, it’s always the case on a rainy day when the journos get a bit bored, and you start talking to a few. But the whisper was and I have no idea where they’re getting this whisper, but that Warner, if he plays at The Oval, it’ll probably be his last.Again, I’m not too sure where they’ve got that. And quite a strong whisper was about Steve Smith that it could be his last time out for Australia at the Oval as well. Again, I’ve not seen that personally, but it’s just the whisper and the gossip.

It might just be the rain in Manchester that gets people talking, but that was the talk of the press box yesterday that a couple of Australian legends, greats might call it a day at The Oval," the former England skipper told Fox Sports. Warner has already revealed his plans to retire from Test cricket after the SCG Test next year against Pakistan, while Smith is widely regarded as among the greatest Test batters of all time and is in good form, having hit centuries against India in the WTC 2023 final and at Lord’s in ongoing Ashes.