Deepak Chahar likely to be ruled out of action for three months

Deepak Chahar is likely to be out of the game for three months. The CSK pacer, who is set to miss the entire IPL 2022 season, is likely to be sidelined for three more months owing to the back injury that he sustained at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore. As reported by Cricbuzz, sources associated with the Chennai Super Kings and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have revealed that Deepak Chahar will be out of form for the next 12 weeks, and it is unknown whether he will make it to the World Cup squad as it totally depends upon his recovery.



The last time Chahar was seen playing was in February 2022 when he represented the Indian side in the T20I game against the West Indies. As per NCA’s letter to the CSK management and the BCCI, it is being said that Deepak Chahar suffered an L5 injury to his back and that recovery is not possible anytime soon. Chahar’s rehab will start after six weeks as the youngster will be under complete rest for the said period. “After a hamstring injury (sustained during a T20 game at the Eden in Kolkata against West Indies), he had been undergoing rehab at the NCA hoping to join his IPL franchise in the second half. But he developed back pain while bowling and tests have revealed that he has L5 issue in his lower back,” a CSK source was quoted as per Cricbuzz. Chahar was brought back by CSK for a whopping price of INR 14 crore, and he has played a pivotal role throughout his journey with the franchise

