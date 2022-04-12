Deepak Chahar ruled out of IPL 2022, after suffering back injury at NCA?

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt with a big blow as Deepak Chahar, who was recovering from a quadricep tear, has sustained a back injury during his rehabilitation in NCA, Bengaluru. The gravity of the injury remains to be ascertained, as it is learned that Super Kings are yet to get a formal report from BCCI. Chahar has been at the NCA for more than a month now, recovering from the quadricep tear he picked during India's T20I series against West Indies in February.

Super Kings shelled out INR 14 crore (approx. US $1.84 million) for Chahar at the IPL 2022 auction, but now seem to struggle in his absence. Chahar wasn’t retained by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Although the likes of Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne and Chris Jordan have been used with the new ball, none of them has been able to provide them with the required control in the early stages of the match. CSK has suffered four straight losses in their first four games so far in IPL 2022. The defending champions will square off against in form Royal Challengers Bangalore today.

